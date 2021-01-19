Michelle Williams Slams Social Media User For Telling Her She Needs To Have Children: ‘You’re An Idiot’

Michelle Williams is not afraid of trolls on social media.

The Destiny’s Child singer, 41, slammed an Instagram user after he told her she should have kids.

Williams replied, “You’re an idiot,” before pointing out that many women can’t have kids, or don’t want them, so they certainly shouldn’t be told they need to.

The singer’s comment included, “I would have ignored [but] too many people need to stay out of a woman’s uterus!!! Now scram and be blessed.”

Williams, previously engaged to pastor Chad Johnson before the couple split in December 2018, was praised online for her response to the comment.

Good on Michelle Williams for shutting this down. People always have something to say when a woman has kids, doesn’t have kids, or like me has just one kid. People need to mind their own business & keep their energy to themselves especially if they don’t know the reason for it. https://t.co/63WKYsNUiy — Lynn V (@lynnv378) January 18, 2021

Kudos to @RealMichelleW for handling that troll telling her she needs some kids lol #michellewilliams Not everyone wants kids or a mate and most of yall don't even take care of your kids! #kids #women pic.twitter.com/SdZgub6fuH — 🎙From A Unique Perspective (@fauperspective) January 18, 2021

I love when celebrities clapback at people that be in they comment section saying stupid shit. Some dude in Michelle Williams' comment section talkin about she need to have some kids, maybe she like being a auntie to Beyonce, & Kelly's kids & her nieces & nephews. — Kayla Baker 👑 (@LilTiffany90797) January 18, 2021

and just like that she shut him UP pic.twitter.com/DFeR59nysK — roroッ (@shadesofro) January 18, 2021

I have NEVER understood why people care about whether or not other people have kids or how many or when. What could be LESS your business, FFS? — Kerry Reid (@kerryreid) January 18, 2021