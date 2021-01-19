Michelle Williams Slams Social Media User For Telling Her She Needs To Have Children: ‘You’re An Idiot’

By Becca Longmire.

Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Michelle Williams is not afraid of trolls on social media.

The Destiny’s Child singer, 41, slammed an Instagram user after he told her she should have kids.

Williams replied, “You’re an idiot,” before pointing out that many women can’t have kids, or don’t want them, so they certainly shouldn’t be told they need to.

The singer’s comment included, “I would have ignored [but] too many people need to stay out of a woman’s uterus!!! Now scram and be blessed.”

Williams, previously engaged to pastor Chad Johnson before the couple split in December 2018, was praised online for her response to the comment.

