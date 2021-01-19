Paula Abdul & Randy Jackson Talk About Their 40-Year Friendship

Paul Abdul and Randy Jackson have been friends for longer than many people realize.

On Monday, the former “American Idol” judges appeared via video chat on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, and the host asked how long they’ve known each other.

“Since I was 17 years old,” Abdul, who is now 58, revealed.

“And I was 5,” Jackson joked.

Abdul explained that she used to teach dance and cheerleading camps, and she would take the winners to concerts.

At a Journey show, she took her dancers backstage and there met Jackson, who was a bass player for the band.

“I was wearing crazy outfits,” Jackson said of that time in his career. “You know, you had to at the time. You know how the dawg does it.”

Abdul also shared the story of Michael Bolton babysitting her when she was a kid before he became famous.

“He was the worst babysitter because all he cared about was music,” she said.