Wendy Williams And Brother Tommy Beef Publicly Over Mother’s Funeral

Wendy Williams and her brother Tommy Williams are feuding in the midst of their mother’s death.

Tommy lambasted his sister online for allegedly not attending their mother’s funeral. Wendy responded on her syndicated talk show.

“My mother always said, ‘Stand by your family and your sisters,’” Tommy explained in the video. “But what makes somebody not go to their mother’s funeral?… I don’t understand not giving a salute to the one person who was always there and showed you support.

“I don’t understand how a person cannot go to a funeral and hold up the one person or the family member that you do have, the parent that you do have left, and just move on,” he added. “Keep it moving. I don’t understand how to keep loving somebody who could cause that type of pain.”

“She spends time doing what she wants to do, that’s why I’m caught up in my thoughts because why wouldn’t you come to your mother’s funeral? Why?” he asked. “It’s not their fault. And I have a father he needs because I’ve got to fill that gap that he felt that day.”

“Wendy’s ex, Kevin [Hunter Jr.], came out to support the family and I appreciate that. There’s no malice that I have towards him, never will be there,” he concluded. “It’s life. She may be a celebrity. She may be on stage. She’s a child of somebody’s as well. She’s a sister. She’s an aunt. She’s a mother. And it’s all laid out on stage.”

Wendy responded on Monday’s episode of “The Wendy Williams Show” by alluding to Tommy’s poor quality of character.

“He’s pegging me to being a person that I am not. Honey, you don’t want me to start pegging you for being the person that you are,” Wendy clapped back. “With full-blown receipts. I could fill the audience with receipts, with the leftovers all the way around the block.”

“You are my brother, let’s keep it that way. If you wanna talk on the internet, then you talk about the things you think you know about yourself,” she warned. “You don’t wanna talk about the things that I know about you, for sure.”

The talk show host then explained how poor her relationship with her brother is.

“Do you know that I have better feelings for my ex-husband Kevin than I do for my own brother? Now, you know that’s saying something,” she shared. “He’s got a blog for this and a blog for that, and then one where he needs Jesus and he goes all Kumbaya, and then he goes back… to talking about me.”

“There is nothing that you could say about me that either I haven’t already said in my 35-plus years, that you’ve been jealous of, of holding this microphone,” Wendy concluded. “Or that you won’t find out the rest, in full totality, on January 30th on Lifetime.”

Wendy closed her address by throwing to her upcoming biographical movie, “Wendy Williams: What a Mess”, which airs Jan. 30. She did not, however, address her mom’s funeral.