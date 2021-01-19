Billy Ray Cyrus, Maren Morris, Reese Witherspoon & More Stars Celebrate Dolly Parton On Her Milestone 75th Birthday

By Katie Colley.

Happy 75th Birthday to the Queen of Country, Dolly Parton!

On Jan. 19, 1946, Dolly was born in Locust Ridge, Tennessee, as one of 12 children to Avie Lee Caroline and Robert Lee Parton Sr.

Despite growing up poor in the Smokey Mountains of Tennessee, Dolly followed her dreams of a career in music.

After more than 60 years in the spotlight, the “9 to 5” hitmaker has sold over 100 million records, earned 26 No. 1 songs on the Billboard country charts, and won 10 Grammy Awards, among many other accolades.

Dolly has also appeared in several films, including “9 to 5” alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, written books, donated to several charitable causes, and even has her own “Dollywood” theme park.

In the last year alone, the real-life superhero donated $1 million to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which helped fund the Moderna vaccine.

Birthday tributes are pouring in for the country superstar, with Maren Morris sharing a video with Parton backstage singing her 1991 hit “Eagle When She Flies”.

See more tributes for the Backwoods Barbie below.

