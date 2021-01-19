Sarah Trott Discusses Her Decision To Leave ‘The Bachelor’ After Dramatic Departure: ‘I Don’t Have Any Regrets’

Sarah Trott spoke about her decision to leave “The Bachelor” during an interview with “Good Morning America” that aired Tuesday.

Trott’s exit was shown during Monday night’s episode of the hit ABC show, with her saying she felt compelled to go home to be with her dad, who has ALS and could have just “weeks” to live.

Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Trott, who angered the women on the show by stealing time with Bachelor Matt James and subsequently isolating herself from the cast, shared: “I opened up a lot about my family and shared some really vulnerable sides to me and I think it was difficult because you are reminded that it is not just you and Matt, it is you and 30 other women.”

Tensions ran high during Monday night’s episode of #TheBachelor as contestants bared all in a challenge and one contestant made a dramatic departure. @reevewill has the lowdown on all the @bachelorabc drama. 🌹https://t.co/XfiCgaoejH pic.twitter.com/w70M2O7RUp — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 19, 2021

She added of her decision to leave, “I really had to think about what were my priorities in the moment and for me it was difficult to be in that environment knowing that I had such heavy things weighing on me back at home. I don’t have any regrets.”

RELATED: Matt James Reveals What He Really Thought Of That ‘Queen Victoria’ Entrance On ‘The Bachelor’

Trott has since posted snaps of her and her family taking her dad out for a walk.

She also encouraged women to support one another and to be “decent, kind” individuals: