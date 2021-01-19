All Five Seasons Of ‘The Muppet Show’ Are Coming To Disney+

It’s time to play the music and light the lights because “The Muppet Show” is finally joining Disney+.

All five seasons of Jim Henson’s original Muppet series will be added to the Muppet Collection on the streaming site on February 19. Airing from 1976 to 1981, the variety series featured a Hollywood who’s who of celeb guests, musical performances, and of course, Muppets.

Special guest stars from the era include Elton John, Alice Cooper, Julie Andrews, Liza Minnelli, Diana Ross, Mark Hamill, Steve Martin, and many more.

RELATED: ‘Sesame Street’ Launches Rohingya Muppets To Help Refugee Kids Learn

The Disney+ collection will include seasons 4 and 5, which have never been released on home video.

“It’s going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more,” Kermit the Frog said in a statement. “Today, I’m proud to say: ‘It’s time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!’ And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: ‘Sorry, guys, but….here we go again.”

“The Muppet Show” will join other classic Muppet titles like “The Great Muppet Caper”, “The Muppet Christmas Carol”, “Muppet Treasure Island” and the original 1979 “Muppet Movie”, which are already available on Disney+.