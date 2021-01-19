Magic Goes To School In Netflix’s ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Trailer

Welcome to a true fairy-tale world.
On Tuesday Netflix debuted the trailer for the new teen fantasy drama “Fate: The Winx Saga”.
The six-part series is set at the magical boarding school Alfea, where a fairy named Bloom, played by Abigail Cowen, uncovers the dark history of the school and the magical barrier protecting them from “the Burned Ones.”
Inspired by the Italian animated series “Winx Club”, the new live-action series was developed by “Vampire Diaries” writer Brian Young.
The series also stars Danny Griffin, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Elisha Applebaum, and more.
“Fate: The Winx Saga” premieres Jan. 22 on Netflix.