Magic Goes To School In Netflix’s ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Trailer

Welcome to a true fairy-tale world.

On Tuesday Netflix debuted the trailer for the new teen fantasy drama “Fate: The Winx Saga”.

RELATED: Netflix Previews New Movies Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds And Many, Many More

The six-part series is set at the magical boarding school Alfea, where a fairy named Bloom, played by Abigail Cowen, uncovers the dark history of the school and the magical barrier protecting them from “the Burned Ones.”

Photo: Netflix

Inspired by the Italian animated series “Winx Club”, the new live-action series was developed by “Vampire Diaries” writer Brian Young.

RELATED: ‘Snowpiercer’ Bursts Onto 2021 With New Netflix Trailer

The series also stars Danny Griffin, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Elisha Applebaum, and more.

“Fate: The Winx Saga” premieres Jan. 22 on Netflix.