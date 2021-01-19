Miley Cyrus Asserts That ‘Girls Are Way Hotter’ Than Men

One point for the female form, says Miley Cyrus.

SiriusXM recently caught up with Cyrus, 28, and dished on her preferences when it comes to male and female bodies.

“Girls are way hotter. We know this. Everyone, I think, can agree that from ancient times d**ks makes wonderful sculptures,” she said. “Other than that, I’m not as interested. I like d***s as art pieces. And sculptural, I love the shape, I think it looks really good on a table.”

The penis, however, is the crown jewel of male genitalia, says Cyrus.

“It’s good if it can just get in and go away, because I don’t want it eyeing me up. That’s how I truly feel,” she asserted. “I felt really good about saying that. Everyone knows that t**s are prettier than b**ls.”

The “Party in the USA” singer also dished on why she prefers same-sex relationships.

“The role that I was in made more sense because there’s not going to be this weird thing that I pay for everything and whatever,” she shared. “Like if I’m going to be with a girl, I’m totally down to be with a boss b**ch who’s as successful, or more successful than me; that’s cool, too.”

“But I felt like the women I ended up being around, the role fit easier for me, because even in my relationship with men, a lot of the times, I kind of hold a more dominant space,” she concluded.