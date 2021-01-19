Rob Lowe Is Ready For A ‘Brat Pack’ Reunion

The world needs a Brat Pack reunion, according to Rob Lowe.

The actor was promoting his series “9-1-1: Lone Star” when talk turned to the current wave of reboots and revivals, prompting a question about getting the Brat Pack back together.

“I think the world needs some iteration of it! There is not enough in the world to make fun of! I think the Brat Pack should volunteer,” he tells “Good Day New York”‘s Rosanna Scotto.

The Brat Pack is the nickname for the group of young actors in the 1980s who frequently appeared together in movies like “The Breakfast Club” and “St. Elmo’s Fire”. Though the group extends to other actors and films, the mainstays of the Pack are Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, Anthony Michael Hall, and Andrew McCarthy.

While the actor says he’s “not sure” what a reunited Brat Pack project might look like, it seems he’s up for anything.

“It has to be something weird and off-beat and quirky. Is it a cartoon? I don’t know,” Lowe says with a smile. “How about Brat Pack as Big Brother? How about that?”

