Trailer: ‘Fresh Off The Boat’ Author Eddie Huang Directs His First Feature ‘Boogie’

Getting to the big leagues is hard.

On Tuesday, the first trailer dropped for “Boogie”, the directorial debut of Fresh Off the Boat author Eddie Huang.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Shares First Trailer For ‘Origin Story’ Sitcom ‘Young Rock’

The film stars Taylor Takahashi as Alfred “Boogie” Chin, a teenage high school basketball star with dreams of playing in the NBA.

Taylor Takahash and Taylour Paige. Photo: Nicole Rivelli / Focus Features

But before that can happen, he has to get a scholarship to an elite university, deal with pressure from his parents, and more.

Taylour Paige, Pamelyn Chee, Mike Moh, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Alexa Mareka, Perry Yung, and the late Pop Smoke also star in the film.

Smoke was killed in a home invasion in February 2020 at the age of 20.

RELATED: Anna Paquin Cleans Up Celebrity Scandals In ‘Flack’ Trailer

Pop Smoke, Eddie Huang and Taylor Takahashi. Photo: Nicole Rivelli / Focus Features

Shortly after the rapper’s death, Huang shared a touching video of him meeting Smoke for the first time.

“Boogie” hits theatres March 5.