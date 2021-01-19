Cole Sprouse Says ‘Absolutely Not’ To A ‘Suite Life Of Zack & Cody’ Reboot

Fans of “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” will just have to made due with the original series.

On Tuesday, star Cole Sprouse appears on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” and was asked about a possible reboot of his and brother Dylan’s breakout Disney series.

“Reboots are a tricky thing, you know?” he says. “The original shows when they become successful sit in this little golden plate of nostalgia and when you modernize it and go back to it, it has the potential to really disenfranchise the original fanbase so it’s a very, very touchy thing.”

He adds, “I am asked all the time if Dylan and I are going to do a Suite Life reboot and I go, ‘No, absolutely not.’”

Also on the show, Barrymore asks about Sprouse’s crush on Jennifer Aniston when he was a kid and appeared on “Friends”.

“It actually made it quite difficult to work in front of her I must admit. I was a child, I would stammer a lot and I would forget my lines,” he recalls. “I feel like I’d maintain my composure a bit more effectively now but it was quite difficult when I was a kid. And I was teased a little bit by the crew because they saw it and I would just forget and be looking at her, but then the whole world had a crush on Jennifer Aniston so.”

Sprouse also talks about reuniting last year with his “Big Daddy” co-star Adam Sandler.

“He and I reconnected at ‘Uncut Gems,’ we spent like an hour and a half at the after party of the premiere just geeking out about ‘Big Daddy,’ and what it was to film that when I was 6,” he says. “Now granted, I don’t remember nearly as much as he did but he met his wife on that movie, and so his whole life kind of went in a very specific direction from that film. I definitely recall us having drinks that night or rather don’t recall enough but know that I was having quite a lot of drinks in front of him that night.”

