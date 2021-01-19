Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl LV; H.E.R. To Perform ‘America The Beautiful’

On Tuesday, more Super Bowl 2021 performers were announced for the big game.

The NFL confirmed Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan would take the stage to sing the National Anthem as part of Super Bowl LV pre-game festivities at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on Feb. 7.

H.E.R. is also set to perform her rendition of “America The Beautiful”.

Church and Sullivan will join a prestigious lineup of Super Bowl National Anthem performers, including Demi Lovato, Gladys Knight, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Luke Bryan, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Joel, Pink, Jordin Sparks, Idina Menzel, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and Neil Diamond.

H.E.R., on the other hand, will join “America The Beautiful” performers such as Yolanda Adams, Leslie Odom Jr, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Alicia Keys.

NFL: @ericchurch and @jsullivanmusic will sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LV; @HERMusicx to sing America the Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/kBLg2K0W7I — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) January 19, 2021

It was previously revealed The Weeknd would be doing the honours and performing at this year’s Pepsi Halftime Show.

A new ad for the much-talked about show was recently released, showing people from all walks of life singing and dancing along to the platinum-selling artist’s mega-hit, “Blinding Lights”.

The Weeknd is set to be the first Canadian to perform at halftime since Shania Twain took the stage, alongside No Doubt and Sting, back in 2003.