‘Shameless’ Star William H. Macy Releases ‘Whiskey Dell’ Music Video

Emmy Rossum isn’t the only “Shameless” star with musical gifts, just take a look at William H. Macy’s new “Whiskey Dell” music video.

Macy, performing under the stage name Willie Creeks, released the visuals for his new song through Woody Creek Distillers on YouTube. The music video features plenty of ad placements for the distillery, for which Macy is a partner.

“Bill is so authentically passionate about making whiskey that we wanted to bottle it up and show people a side of him they might not know yet, shared a rep for the creative ad agency that worked with Macy.

Macy’s former “Shameless” co-star Rossum is quite the singer herself. “The Phantom of the Opera” film star released three albums between 2007 and 2013.