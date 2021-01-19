Elizabeth Olsen Explains What Happened To Scarlet Witch’s Sokovian Accent In ‘WandaVision’

Wanda Maximoff doesn’t sound like she used to.

In a new interview with Collider, Elizabeth Olsen explained what happened to her character’s accent.

When the character, also known as Scarlet Witch, was introduced in 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron”, she had a thick accent from the fictional country of Sokovia, but over time the accent has become lighter and lighter, until fully disappearing in the latest Marvel entry, the Disney+ series “WandaVision”.

“The Sokovia accent was created by me and Aaron [Taylor-Johnson] and our dialect coach because it’s a fake country and we could find different sources of Slavic sounds,” Oslen said.

“We wanted to make sure it didn’t sound Russian because Black Widow speaks Russian, and so we just needed to sound more like Slovakian,” she said. “So we created these sound changes… And then all of a sudden, all these different characters had to speak it in different films.”

Olsen continued, “The Sokovian accent took a lot of time. It hasn’t gone anywhere. There have been reasons for everything. It lightened up when she started living in the States, and in ‘WandaVision’ she is playing the role of being in an American sitcom and so it’s not gone. It is absolutely still there.”