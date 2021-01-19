Cravity Releases Music Video For ‘My Turn’, Drops New Album

Cravity just dropped the brand new music video for “My Turn”.
The K-pop group — which consists of nine members: Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin — races cars while belting out the “vroom vroom vroom” lyrics in the clip.
The video expresses the group’s “desire for victory and the race to get there; showcasing overwhelming visual beauty with dynamic movement and intense energy through ‘basketball’ and ‘racing,’ which are sports symbolizing speed,” a press release states.
[#크래비티의_법칙] 210119
LUVITY에게 가는 길🥰
Vroom Vroom Vroom🏎#CRAVITY #크래비티#HIDEOUT#BE_OUR_VOICE#My_Turn pic.twitter.com/ntZnLlXNoi
— CRAVITY OFFICIAL (@CRAVITYstarship) January 19, 2021
Along with their new music video, Cravity also just released their new album, Season 3. [Hideout: Be Our Voice]. It follows the release of their debut album Season 1. [Hideout: Remember Who We Are], back in April 2020.
RELATED: Cravity Get Their K-Pop On In Colourful ‘Cloud 9’ Music Video
Unsurprisingly, the Cravity news went over well with their army of fans.
RELATED: BTS Auctions Off ‘Dynamite’ Music Video Outfits For COVID-19 Relief
See some of the response below.
My Turn, by @CRAVITYstarship: https://t.co/KbQCm14MSz
Listen this. It's the best comback of the year! 🥳💞
CRAVITY has been working hard and this is the result, it's just AMAZING 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#LUVITY #CRAVITY #BE_OUR_VOICE#My_Turn #CRAVITY_MyTurn_COMEBACK @CRAVITY_twt
— kpop MULTISTAN (@multistankp0p) January 19, 2021
also still not over cravity’s my turn….. how did they come up with such an amazing comeback not even a year since debut?! They shock me every time 👏🏼
— 🤍 (@_peachofmyheart) January 19, 2021
you're so cute, the my turn mv is amazing, it blows my mind everytime i watch it
— hellø ✿ (@hyunskvr) January 19, 2021
@CRAVITY_twt well done with your comeback boys!! my turn is an amazing song and i can't wait to hear the rest of the album. seeing you today made me so happy 💗 i hope you all sleep well tonigjt and know that luvity are here to support you always! 🌸 #CRAVITY_MyTurn_COMEBACK
— charlotte-ann (@fairyallenma) January 19, 2021
thank you so much ❤❤❤ this song is so amazing and cool
TIME FOR MY TURN#부릉부릉_크래비티_마이턴 #CRAVITY_MyTurn_COMEBACK #Now_is_CRVT_turn @CRAVITY_twt @CRAVITYstarship
— 𝙋𝙞𝙥𝙖𝙝🏁 (@penguinlleonnie) January 19, 2021
My Turn is amazing!! #CRAVITY_MyTurn_COMEBACK https://t.co/JaXJFvdagN
— 1-800-leejeno (@MagdalishaM) January 19, 2021
MY TURN BY CRAVITY IS SOOO GOOD, LIKE THE FIRST CHORUS PART IS JUST…. NAA IT IS AMAZING
— Alex ✧ (@everland_a) January 19, 2021
I love My Turn and you OMG ur amazing ❤️
— ( ◜‿◝ )♡ (@MinheesBIep) January 19, 2021