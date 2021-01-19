Cravity Releases Music Video For ‘My Turn’, Drops New Album

By Becca Longmire.

Cravity just dropped the brand new music video for “My Turn”.

The K-pop group — which consists of nine members: Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin — races cars while belting out the “vroom vroom vroom” lyrics in the clip.

The video expresses the group’s “desire for victory and the race to get there; showcasing overwhelming visual beauty with dynamic movement and intense energy through ‘basketball’ and ‘racing,’ which are sports symbolizing speed,” a press release states.

Along with their new music video, Cravity also just released their new album, Season 3. [Hideout: Be Our Voice]. It follows the release of their debut album Season 1. [Hideout: Remember Who We Are], back in April 2020.

CREDIT: STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT
Unsurprisingly, the Cravity news went over well with their army of fans.

See some of the response below.

The Biggest New Music Releases Expected In 2021
