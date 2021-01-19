Cravity Releases Music Video For ‘My Turn’, Drops New Album

Cravity just dropped the brand new music video for “My Turn”.

The K-pop group — which consists of nine members: Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin — races cars while belting out the “vroom vroom vroom” lyrics in the clip.

The video expresses the group’s “desire for victory and the race to get there; showcasing overwhelming visual beauty with dynamic movement and intense energy through ‘basketball’ and ‘racing,’ which are sports symbolizing speed,” a press release states.

Along with their new music video, Cravity also just released their new album, Season 3. [Hideout: Be Our Voice]. It follows the release of their debut album Season 1. [Hideout: Remember Who We Are], back in April 2020.

Unsurprisingly, the Cravity news went over well with their army of fans.

also still not over cravity’s my turn….. how did they come up with such an amazing comeback not even a year since debut?! They shock me every time 👏🏼 — 🤍 (@_peachofmyheart) January 19, 2021

you're so cute, the my turn mv is amazing, it blows my mind everytime i watch it — hellø ✿ (@hyunskvr) January 19, 2021

@CRAVITY_twt well done with your comeback boys!! my turn is an amazing song and i can't wait to hear the rest of the album. seeing you today made me so happy 💗 i hope you all sleep well tonigjt and know that luvity are here to support you always! 🌸 #CRAVITY_MyTurn_COMEBACK — charlotte-ann (@fairyallenma) January 19, 2021

MY TURN BY CRAVITY IS SOOO GOOD, LIKE THE FIRST CHORUS PART IS JUST…. NAA IT IS AMAZING — Alex ✧ (@everland_a) January 19, 2021