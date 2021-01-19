Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis Return To Work Following Split

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are back to work after their split late last year.

Wilde and Sudeikis called off their nine-year-long engagement in November. On Tuesday, both actors returned to production sets: Wilde is back on set of her upcoming film with cinematographer Matthew Libatique, and Sudeikis is back to work on season two of “Ted Lasso”.

Wilde was reportedly accompanied on set by the star of the film, Harry Styles, whom she is rumoured to be in a relationship with. The two were spotted holding hands at a wedding in Montecito, Calif. earlier this month.

Wilde, 36, and Styles, 26, were attending the wedding ceremony for his manager, Jeffrey Azoff.

Time to start warming those biscuits. Production for @TedLasso Season 2 has officially begun! pic.twitter.com/EHZWbwiY58 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) January 15, 2021

“Olivia’s romance with Harry has been going on for a little while and has broken Jason’s heart,” a source previously told E! News. “She was definitely trying to keep the romance with Harry under wraps and was very careful.”

Wilde and Sudeikis started dating in 2011 and got engaged in 2013. They share two children: Otis Sudeikis, 6, and Daisy Josephine Sudeikis, 4.