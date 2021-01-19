Ana de Armas Cardboard Cutout Spotted Being Thrown In Trash Bin At Ben Affleck’s House Following Split

Ben Affleck is moving on.

While reports of the actor’s split from Ana de Armas are swirling, someone seemingly confirmed the parting of ways after being spotted throwing out a cardboard cut-out of the actress just outside of the Oscar-winner’s Los Angeles home.

According to a source close to the couple, who told People, “Ben is no longer dating Ana. She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.”

The insider later added that the split was “amicable.”

RELATED: Ben Affleck And Ana de Armas Split After Nearly A Year Together

But only 24 hours after the news broke, Affleck, 48, didn’t waste any time discarding some mementos of the relationship.

Photo: TheImageDirect.com

Photo: TheImageDirect.com

RELATED: Ben Affleck’s Kids Put A Giant Ana De Armas Cutout In Front Of His House — See The Hilarious Pic

The exact cut-out was last seen with Affleck and his kids — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and 8-year-old son Samuel, over the summer.

The duo was first romantically linked back in March 2020 when they visited de Armas’ native Cuba. They have also been photographed multiple times walking their dogs together.

More on their split below: