Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher To Star In Cheetos Super Bowl Ad

“The evidence is mounting.”

With the Super Bowl set to air on Feb. 7, Cheetos is gearing up by teasing its latest blockbuster ad, starring real life couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

The the first of two teaser ads, shot to look like a dark thriller, Kutcher opens a manila envelope to discover a collection of shocking photos along with an empty bag of Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix that had apparently gone missing.

“I knew it,” he says at the end.

In the second teaser, Kunis delivers a dramatic monologue, asking through tears, “What exactly are you insinuating? You think that I would do that to you, to go behind your back after everything that we’ve been through? I can’t even look at you!”

She then suddenly stops crying and turns around to reveal rapper Shaggy.

“Ugh, too much?” Kunis asks.

“Just stick to the line I gave you,” he responds, as the melody of his classic song “It Wasn’t Me” begins to play.

The full commercial, featuring the confrontation between Kutcher and Kunis over what happened to his missing snacks, is set to air during the big game.