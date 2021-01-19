Katie Thurston Has ‘No Regrets’ Over NSFW Limo Entrance On ‘The Bachelor’

Katie Thurston made headlines during the season 25 premiere of “The Bachelor” after she exited the limo on night one with her “special” sex toy.

RELATED: Matt James On Being Distracted By A ‘Big Dildo’ On His First Night As ‘Bachelor’ (Exclusive)

While appearing on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast with “Bachelorette” alums Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin, the 29-year-old shared details about the limo entrance that had everyone talking.

“It actually summarized me perfectly, and our time is so short and I could do nothing but be myself,” she said.

Continued Thurston: “I know Matt is religious, I know I don’t know him personally, so I knew it could very well send me home night one and I would have no regrets because it really summarizes who I am as a person, my sense of humour, my confidence, my sexual empowerment for females.”

The bank marketing manager also shared that she was unsure of how James would take her “little stunt,” but was pleasantly surprised when he burst out laughing.

“I just felt this huge weight lifted off of me after that. I mean, if you guys saw his laugh, it was just the biggest most genuine laugh,” she recalled.

RELATED: Sarah Trott Discusses Her Decision To Leave ‘The Bachelor’ After Dramatic Departure: ‘I Don’t Have Any Regrets’

However, Thurston might not have made that iconic limo entrance if she had never taken that leap of faith and applied for the show.

“There are so many beautiful women, supermodels on this show, and in ‘Bachelor’ world I am considered ‘older’,” she said. “So, when I was cast I was actually pretty shocked. I was kind of in denial, even getting ready for it.”

Continued Thurston: “I was just my 100 per cent self and I guess they found that pretty refreshing. I had no filter, I didn’t hide anything and I was like ‘Ok, they must think I’m a good match for Matt, and let’s go with it.'”

“You know, it’s a pandemic, this is the perfect opportunity to date somebody, I’ve been locked up and online dating sucks. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet someone like Matt and you know, I went with it,” she admitted.