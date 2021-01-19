Conor McGregor Slapped With Multimillion Dollar Lawsuit

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is being accused of personal injury by a woman in a new multimillion dollar lawsuit.

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reported the lawsuit after it was filed Monday in the High Court in Dublin, Ireland. The plaintiff’s attorney, Dave Coleman, alleges the events took place in 2018 and says the woman’s mother filed a smaller suit against McGregor as well.

“The matter is before the court,” Coleman told the publication.

The national police service of the Republic of Ireland, the An Garda Síochána, has previously investigated the allegations. No charges were brought against McGregor and “The Notorious” UFC star has denied any wrongdoing, according to the original report by The Independent.

McGregor’s spokesperson, Karen Kessler, denied the allegations in a statement to ESPN.

“After an exhaustive investigation conducted by the Gardaí which, in addition to interviews of the plaintiff, included interviewing numerous sources, obtaining witnesses’ statements, examining closed-circuit footage and the cooperation of Conor McGregor, these allegations were categorically rejected,” McGregor spokesperson Karen Kessler said.

“The plaintiff knows the facts contradict the assertions in this lawsuit,” Kessler further asserted. “Mr. McGregor will dispute any claims and is confident that justice will prevail.”

McGregor is currently preparing to return from a year-long layoff in the main event of UFC 257 against familiar foe Dustin Poirier. The fight, a rematch of their 2014 encounter which McGregor won, takes place on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Jan. 23.

McGregor was the subject of two sexual assault investigations, according to 2019 reports by The New York Times. No charges have been brought forward and it is unclear if those investigations are still open.

The former two-division UFC champion was also arrested in 2018 after throwing a dolly at a UFC bus filled with UFC fighters, and was fined 1,000 euros in Dublin court in 2019 for punching a man in a pub.