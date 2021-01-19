Jules Gets The Spotlight In ‘Euphoria: Special Episode Part 2’ Trailer

The second special episode of “Euphoria” is almost here.

On Tuesday, HBO dropped the trailer for the new episode, which centres on Hunter Schafer’s character Jules, airing this Sunday, Jan. 24.

Directed by creator Sam Levinson, and co-written by Levinson and Schafer, the episode, titled “F**k Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob”, was produced during the pandemic under COVID-19 guidelines.

Photo: HBO

The first special, which centred on Zendaya’s character Rue, aired on Dec. 6, 2020.

Along with the trailer, Billie Eilish also released a teaser of her new song featured in the episode, “Lo Vas a Olvidar”, with singer Rosalía, out Jan. 21.