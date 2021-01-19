Josh Duhamel Reportedly In Final Negotiations To Replace Armie Hammer In ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Next To Jennifer Lopez

Josh Duhamel is stepping in for Armie Hammer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Transformers” actor will replace the “Rebbecca” star in Jennifer Lopez-led romantic comedy “Shotgun Wedding”.

The casting shakeup comes just days after salacious Instagram messages surfaced online. The messages are reportedly from Hammer.

In response to the DMs, Hammer stepped back from the film. “I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” Hammer announced in a statement. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I’m grateful to them for that.”

A production spokesperson tells ET Canada, “Given the imminent start date of ‘Shotgun Wedding’, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision.”

“Shotgun Wedding” follows a couple and their families heading to a destination wedding, even as the bride and groom start to get cold feet, but upon their arrival the entire group gets taken hostage.

The film is expected to begin production in February.