U.S. VP-Elect Kamala Harris Will Receive Revised Vogue Cover After Casual Backlash

Vogue is updating its inaugural issue magazine cover featuring U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris after receiving backlash online.

The publication’s original magazine cover featured Harris in Converse sneakers; meanwhile, her Michael Kors powder blue suit was regulated to the digital cover. Readers were upset with the casual appearance of the main issue.

Kamala Harris. Photo: Vogue

“In recognition of the enormous interest in the digital cover, and in celebration of this historic moment, we will be publishing a limited number of special edition inaugural issues,” Vogue said in a statement to ET Canada.

Harris’ team was reportedly “blindsided” after they were told the power blue cover would be used as the magazine cover. The publication will release an alternate cover in light of the backlash.

Harris and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as U.S. Vice President and U.S. President, respectively, on Jan. 20.