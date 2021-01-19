Ashley Iaconetti Says She Was ‘A Little Scared’ After Interacting With ‘Queen’ Victoria On The X-Rated ‘Bachelor’ Group Date

The group date on Tuesday night’s episode “The Bachelor” was both over-the-top and hilarious as the women participated in writing their own love scenes featuring themselves and Matt James.

Bachelor Nation fave Ashley Iaconetti hosted the group date and also gave the women some writing tips.

One of the women that Iaconetti spoke with was “Queen” Victoria Larson, who had one of the most explicit readings of the night.

During the most recent episode of her and Ben Higgins’ podcast “Almost Famous”, Iaconetti shared some behind-the-scenes details of her experience with the woman that was dubbed this season’s “villain.”

“The group date that I was on was really that transition period where people just started laughing at Victoria and it’s because her erotica story was the most erotic the most rated-x,” she shared.

“You guys have no idea what it was about. You have no idea. The entire thing was bleeped out and I don’t even think I can discuss it here. Let’s just say that she was referring to a fetish that she has,” Iaconetti added.

The 32-year-old then told her listeners about her one-on-one experience with Larson, and said that she immediately knew “this girl’s a little bit of an oddball.”

“So I sit down and she’s just telling me all about this fetish… I was taken aback only because I was like ‘This girl has known him for seven days now,'” she said.

“It was seven days, and I know this because I was quarantined starting on their night one and I shot on day seven. She was going in-depth about what she likes to physically happen to her during sex,” added Iaconetti.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” alum then shared that she had gotten to know James backstage in advance of the date, and described him as “much more innocent and sweet” than she imagined he would be.

“I was like [to Larson] ‘Are you sure this is something you wanna do right now seven days into knowing somebody in front of an audience? and she was like ‘Yeah’ and I went ‘OK cool’,” she recalled.

Continued Iaconetti: “Then a couple minutes later, after I sit down with a couple other girls and go over their stories, she goes up to me she says ‘Can I steal you for a second?’…and she was like ‘I think you were kind of rude and kind of judging me wanting to talk about my fetish.’ and I was like ‘No not at all, if that’s what you’re into then you should be into it, I just meant are you sure this is the right timing for it?’ and she was like ‘Well I have to figure out if he’s into it because if he’s not into then I may not want to be with him.'”

“That was the end of our little pow wow, I was a little scared,” she stated.

Listen to the full “Almost Famous” podcast episode above.