Jeremy Renner Shares His Hilarious At-Home Training Regimen For Upcoming ‘Hawkeye’ Series

One of the many new Marvel series coming to Disney+ will be “Hawkeye”, with Jeremy Renner set to reprise his “Avengers” role as Clint Barton.

Renner has reportedly been spotted filming scenes on location in New York City, and on Tuesday he shared a video of how he’s been preparing for the series.

“Quarantine training at home … like an 8 year old 🏹 😅 #hawkeyeathome,” he wrote on Instagram, accompanying a video of himself dramatically shooting a toy bow and arrow in various locations within his home.

A few days before, he posted a photo of himself about to unleash a suction cup-tipped arrow, alongside a photo of daughter Ava — sporting a paper mask of her dad — with an actual bow.

“Hawkeye” is set after after the events depicted in “Avengers: Endgame”, with Renner’s character serving as mentor to the new Hawkeye, Kate Bishop (played by “Dickinson” star Hailee Stieinfeld”). Other stars in the forthcoming series include Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and Alaqua Cox.

“Hawkeye” is set to debut in late 2021 as part of “Phase Four” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.