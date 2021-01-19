‘The Bachelorette’: Dale Moss Announces Split From Clare Crawley

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have called it quits.

Moss, 32, who had a whirlwind romance with Crawley, 39, on the most recent season of “The Bachelorette”, confirmed the reports with a post on Instagram. The announcement comes just two months after their engagement aired on the hit reality show.

The post comes after multiple sources came forward, telling E! News, “Clare and Dale have been fighting a lot recently.”

RELATED: Clare Crawley Says Calling Dale Moss Her Husband Was A ‘Slip Of The Tongue’

Another insider told TMZ that Moss broke things off with Crawley this past weekend.

“I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time,” Moss wrote to Instagram.

RELATED: Clare Crawley Opens Up About The ‘Negativity’ She Faces

Adding, “We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself – something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

Crawley has yet to comment.

The former couple met on “The Bachelorette” and later decided to leave the show early to get engaged.