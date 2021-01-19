Spencer Pratt Shares Update On Relationship With Estranged Sister Stephanie

Spencer Pratt’s relationship with sister Stephanie doesn’t appear to have improved with time.

As fans of “The Hills” will recall, animosity between the siblings goes way back, and despite reuniting for 2019’s “The Hills: New Beginnings”, he says their relationship is still on the rocks.

Spencer Pratt made a recent appearance on Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop” podcast, offering an update after Stephanie described him and wife Heidi Montag as “the most people I’ve ever met” back in 2019.

During the podcast, he confirmed that his sister won’t be returning for a second season of “New Beginnings”.

RELATED: Stephanie Pratt Says Drama With Brother Spencer Caused Her To Be Hospitalized ‘A Few Times’

“‘The Hills’ and the media and Stephanie and her podcast made it into this dramatic thing,” he explained. “We were never like best friends and chatty or whatever.”

The passage of time, he added, has not changed his feelings. “I have the same relationship and opinion about my sister as I did in 2005,” he said.

“She’s a great aunt to my older sister’s kids, but we’re not close for 15, almost 20 years,” he added, “so long that she wouldn’t be in [his son] Gunner’s life.”