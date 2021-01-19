Justin Bieber dropped his music video for “Anyone” on New Year’s Eve, and everyone who watched assumed it was an homage to “Rocky”.

After all, Bieber is seen training for a boxing match, even downing a glass full of egg yolks just like Sylvester Stallone in the 1976 Oscar-winner.

However, apparently it was a different movie altogether than inspired The Biebs, as he revealed in a new footnoted version of the video.

“I’ve always wanted to do a boxing video, and it made sense for this song being an ’80s power ballad,” Bieber wrote in the Vevo Footnotes clip “The Making of ‘Anyone’.”

“If you’re not in love, it makes you want to be in love,” he added. “It’s kind of like ‘The Notebook’,” he said of the video, in which actress Zoey Deutch plays his love interest.

In the climactic scene where Bieber is hit with a knockout punch that sends him flat on his back on canvas, he references another movie.

“This moment was inspired by a scene from the movie ‘Snatch’,” he explained, referencing Guy Ritchie’s 2000 crime comedy.