Tim McGraw Weighs In On Taylor Swift Naming Her Breakout Hit After Him

As longtime fans of Taylor Swift will recall, the song that put her on the musical map was her 2006 breakout single “Tim McGraw”.

Fifteen years later, what does the actual Tim McGraw think about being name-checked in Swift’s first big hit?

He revealed the answer during the latest edition of “Apple Music Essentials”.

As McGraw told host Alecia Davis, when he first heard the song he thought the song was good, but admitted he was “a little apprehensive about it” at first.

“I thought, have I gotten to that age now to where they’re singing songs about me? Does that mean I’ve jumped the shark a bit? Is everything still cool?” he explained. “And then I realized that somebody had told me that she was in her seventh grade math class when she wrote the song, so it made me feel a little bit better about that because she was so young writing it. So I didn’t feel like I was that terribly old…”

McGraw got to know Swift a lot better when she opened for McGraw and wife Faith Hill on their 2007 Soul2Soul tour.

“It was incredible,” McGraw recalled. “It was just her and her guitar and one other person. Just two people, her and another guy playing.”

Since then, he’s become “a big fan of Taylor’s. I think that she has just such a unique way of connecting with her audience and her songwriting ability and her intuition is just so incredible. And I just think she’s one of the greatest artists to come along in a long time.”