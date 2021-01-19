Rihanna Shares Photos From Road Trip To Motel Where Martin Luther King Jr. Was Assassinated

Monday, Jan. 18 was Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the U.S., and Rihanna marked the occasion in a very personal way.

On Tuesday, the “Work It” singer took to Instagram to share some photos from a road trip she took to the Lorraine Motel in downtown Memphis.

The motel is best known for being the site where the famed civil rights leader was shot to death by assassin James Earl Ray in 1968.

These days, the hotel is now part of the National Civil Rights Museum, a sprawling complex of museums and historic buildings that trace the history of America’s civil rights movement, from the 17th century to the present.

In three photos she shared in her post, Rihanna is seen touring the motel.

“Finally found em’…. got cabin fever last summer and took a road trip to Memphis,” she wrote in the caption. “MAN… I can’t describe the feeling that came over me, you gotta go to experience it for yourself!”