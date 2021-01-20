James Corden Celebrates Donald Trump’s Last Day In Office With A Special ‘Les Misérables’ Performance

James Corden celebrated Donald Trump’s last day in office with a very special performance.

The “Late Late Show” host was joined virtually by an array of his Broadway friends to belt out a new version of the “Les Misérables” classic “One Day More”.

The clip saw a happy Corden arriving at work, breaking into song after seeing Trump on the TV screen.

The star sang, “One day more/ The final day of Trump as President/ The White House has a brand new resident/ It’s been four years of endless crimes/ But now he’s finally out of time.”

Past and present “Les Misérables” cast members then joined in with Corden, with Patti LuPone, Matt Lucas, Joshua Grosso, Jillian Butler, Emily Bautista, Kyle Scatliffe and Shuler Hensley appearing on different screens.

The group sang, “No more days of angry Tweets (‘Cuz this time he’s banned for good)/ Ship him off to Mar-a-Lago (Do they even want him there?)/ Biden better change the sheets (Maybe throw away the bed)/ Will you change the locks with me?”

LuPone and Lucas, dressed as Trump supporters, belted out, “We won’t wear a mask/ That’s our given right/ At your Trader Joe’s/ We’ll start a viral fight/ Don’t you take our guns/ We protect the peace/ If you call us Karens/ We’ll just call police.”

Trump then insisted “we will never back down” in a clip played at the end of the skit, before Corden turned him off and walked out of the room.

See more in the clip above.