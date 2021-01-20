Chrissy Teigen Claps Back At People ‘Mad At Me’ For Travelling To Biden Inauguration

Chrissy Teigen is all ready to watch Joe Biden get sworn in as president of the United States.

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old posted an adorable photo of son Miles on Twitter, sharing that they were packing ahead of the inauguration, where her husband John Legend will be performing Wednesday.

My baby got his first fat lip pushing his car down the driveway 😩😩😩 still happy packing for inauguration though! pic.twitter.com/o6jqHGGHFZ — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2021

Some weren’t so amused by the photo, though, with one person responding to Teigen that “literally no one will be there to see him perform, because no one is allowed” due to the pandemic, asking why the performance wasn’t virtual, and why their whole family had to travel for the event.

Teigen clapped back:

for fucks sake why are you guys always always mad at me, all I wanna do is make you happy or at least leave you with a neutral feeling of indifference https://t.co/C8Rse2dxCO — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

Another user responded to her, explaining the frustration of many Washington, D.C., residents over their inability to move around the city freely due to the inauguration security measures.

Teigen responded, “I’m sorry you’re frustrated.”

this is not my fault but I’m sorry you’re frustrated. I just like to share what we are up to and whatnot https://t.co/bgvtjMu5IC — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

Biden’s inauguration is set to be a star-studded event. Along with Legend, performers will include Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks, Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato, Foo Fighters, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, and many more. Lady Gaga will have the honour of performing the American national anthem.