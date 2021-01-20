Jake Gyllenhaal Looks Back On ‘Donnie Darko’ 20 Years Later

Jake Gyllenhaal is still thinking about that cellar door.

On Tuesday, the actor shared a post on Instagram looking back on his film “Donnie Darko” on its 20th anniversary.

“It’s a film that changed my life and my career,” he wrote, “and it’s been unreal to watch this story find afterlives with new audiences and new generations, and yet, what Donnie said to Roberta Sparrow is still true: ‘there is so much to look forward to.'”

Gyllenhaal continued, “Thank you to all the fans who’ve come up to me over the years with that confused look on their faces and asked me: ‘what the f**k is Donnie Darko about??’ Happy 20th Donnie! Let’s keep confusing people. Here’s to 20 more.”

The film, written and directed by Richard Kelly, starred Gyllenhaal as a teenager who befriends a mysterious person in a rabbit costume who tells him the world will end in a month’s time.

After receiving a limited, unsuccessful theatrical release, the film has developed a cult following.