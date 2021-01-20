Dakota Johnson Admits She Told A Lie During Viral ‘Architectural Digest’ Tour

The internet went crazy last year for Dakota Johnson’s Architectural Digest tour, but not all was as it seemed.

The actress chatted with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show”. The host said, “Last March, you gave a tour to Architectural Digest, and the internet loved it. I loved it, too. People were fascinated with your green kitchen and your love of limes.

“During the tour, you very clearly state that you love limes. Now, what do you do with all those limes?”

Johnson confessed, “I actually didn’t know that they were in there. I was giving the tour and went into the kitchen, and it was set dressing. I’m actually, I’m allergic to limes. Yeah, I’m mildly allergic, and honeydew melon, another green thing.”

Fallon laughed, “So it was just set dressing, it looked pretty, and you’re like, ‘Yeah, I love limes,’ just talking, going with the flow?”

Johnson, who has been promoting her new movie “Our Friend”, replied, “Yeah, because it was hard to just ignore them, so I just lied.”

The star’s appearance also saw her settle some big debates in a skit titled “Dakota settles it”, with questions including “‘Game of Thrones’ or ‘Lord of the Rings’?” and “Team Jacob or Team Edward?”

See more in the clip below.