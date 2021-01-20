Guest-Host Ken Jennings Gets Trolled By A Contestant On ‘Jeopardy!’

“Jeopardy!” guest host Ken Jennings was trolled by a contestant on Tuesday’s show.

Jennings, who filled in for Alex Trebek following the host’s tragic death in November, was reminded of the answer that put an end to his 74-game winning streak back in 2004.

The Final Jeopardy! category was The Business Of Travel, and the clue was, “Adjusted for inflation, the nightly rate this company put in its name in 1962 is now $51.”

Ouch! Ken gets trolled by a contestant during today's Final Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/NdJCq6r715 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 20, 2021

The correct response was, “What is Motel 6?”

However, while two of the contestants got the answer right, money leader Brian Chang took the opportunity to poke fun at Jennings’ past, by writing: “What is H&R Block?”

Jennings laughed, “I know from experience H&R Block is sometimes the right answer but not today.

“Even though you brought back some bad memories for me, you’re still gonna go home with $13,201.”

