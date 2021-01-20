Eva Longoria Rallies Latinx At Inaugural 2021 Speech: ‘Our Community Has Defined’ The Word ‘Essential’

Eva Longoria celebrates the relentless spirit of her community at the Latino Inaugural 2021.

Longoria, 45, hosted Tuesday’s “Latino Inaugural 2021: Inheritance, Resilience & Promise” livestream. The hour-plus event precedes Wednesday’s inauguration of U.S. president-elect Joe Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris.

“Over the last 500 years we shaped the history of the Americas and for the last 244 we’ve been an essential part of the United States. We’ve always fought to make this a better nation, to leave a greater legacy,” Longoria said. “To leave a better future for our children.”

‘We’ve remained resilient even in the face of injustice then and now. Still we prosper, still we thrive,” she continued. “For me, that’s a badge of honour. Let’s look at a few contributions Latinos have made.”

The “Desperate Housewives” star detailed just how essential the Latinx community has been to the U.S. over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In our community, we know the toll of the virus all too well,” Longoria said. “Latinos are 18 per cent of the population but 30 per cent of all essential workers. That’s your teachers, your grocery clerks, your bus drivers, and your farm workers.”

“Our community has defined what it means to be essential,” she shared. “But now, after months of loss and hardship and uncertainty, there is finally light at the end of the tunnel. We know that help is on the way today.”

Longoria left the public with this poignant message ahead of Biden and Harris’s inauguration.

“We’ve always faced an uphill battle but we’ve never quit. COVID has decimated our communities but our essential workers continue to teach, labour, and serve on the front line. Together our fortitude moves us forward.”