Anthony Mackie Shuts Down James Corden’s ‘Captain America’ Theory

Captain America’s shield won’t be in Falcon’s hands.

On Tuesday, Anthony Mackie appeared on “The Late Late Show”, and host James Corden prodded him about the theory in which he will be taking over as Captain America in the new Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”.

RELATED: Anthony Mackie Shares New Details About ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’

“You need to know about this,” Corden said. “Everybody online is saying you’re the new Captain America and I think you are. I think it’s you.”

Mackie pushed back though, telling him, “The thing is, if you watch [‘Avengers: Endgame’], at the end of the movie Sam Wilson never accepts the shield. He actually tells Cap that the shield is for him and it doesn’t feel right on his arm.”

He added, “If you look at, like, you know—Marvel is great at building characters over the course of many films. and from ‘Winter Soldier’ to now, my whole goal in the Marvel Universe was to help Cap, was to be Cap’s friend. So, at no point in time in ‘Endgame’ did Sam Wilson accept the shield at all. As a matter of fact, it made him happy to come back from time and stand once again at Cap’s side.”

Corden wasn’t convinced, though, offering up his own theory about how the series will lead to Mackie’s character becoming Captain America.

“I think—this is my own theory—it kicks off with you being like, ‘Oh, I can’t do it, I can’t do it,’ and by the end of episode one, bang! He’s got the shield and we’re off to the races,” he said.

RELATED: Anthony Mackie Claims He Has A ‘Much Better A**’ Than Chris Evans

Once again, Mackie shut him down, adding as proof that “not one paparazzi” has gotten a photo of him in the Captain America costume.

The host had an answer for this, too, though: “It’s the last scene of the season, and that’s why they haven’t got it because the last thing is you put the thing on, the suit on, and you’re inside, interior, and you go, ‘I’m ready. I’ll do it.'”

Fans will have to find out who is right when “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” premieres on March 19.