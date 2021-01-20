Rachel Brosnahan Shares Photos From The Set Of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Rachel Brosnahan is back at work as production begins on season 4 of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.

Brosnahan, 30, shared a photo of herself on the show’s set — following COVID-19 protocols, of course. In fact, the lead actress took it to the next level with a modified umbrella meant to shield her from those nasty, nasty droplets.

“It looks a little different this year,” wrote the two-time Golden Globe winner and one-time Primetime Emmy Award winner. “But we’re back!”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” was scheduled to start production on season 4 back in spring-summer 2020. The show’s production schedule was severely delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.

The crew used the added months to prepare new costumes and sets ahead of the January 4 return date.