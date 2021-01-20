Lilly Singh Offers New Relocation Service To Americans Called ‘Go Canuck Yourself’

Lilly Singh is keeping an eye on those claiming they will relocate from the United States to Canada ahead of Inauguration Day.

U.S president-elect Joe Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office on Wednesday. That means talk of immigrating up north will be at a fever pitch for those unhappy with the transfer of power.

The Canadian host of Global’s “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” has the perfect product for those looking to switch up the local scenery: “Go Canuck Yourself”.

“Hey, I’m Lilly Singh. Expert at hopping the Canada-United States border,” Singh said. “My new Canadian relocation service is called, ‘Go Canuck Yourself’. My new service will ensure that nobody will think you were bluffing when you promised you were going to move to Canada.”

“A Little Late with Lilly Singh” season 2 airs Mondays to Thursdays on Global TV at 12:37 a.m. ET/PT. Guests this season include “Avengers: Endgame” star Brie Larson, “The Office” favourite Rainn Wilson, “Queer Eye” personality Kamaro Brown and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.