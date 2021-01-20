Tom Holland Shares First Look At Disneyland’s Exciting New ‘Spider-Man’ Attraction

It’s good news for “Spider-Man” fans.

Tom Holland shared an exciting first look at the upcoming “WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure” heading to the Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort in California.

The actor, who plays the much-loved character, gave fans a rundown of what they can expect when the attraction opens to the public.

RELATED: ‘Spider-Man’ Director Jon Watts Tapped For New ‘Fantastic Four’ Movie

“Peter [Parker] has started an initiative called W.E.B., which is the Worldwide Engineering Brigade and he is giving a presentation on this new piece of tech that they’ve invented, which is the web-slinger vehicle,” he shared in a video.

“He’s going to be giving them a tour and something goes wrong and he needs everybody to help him out and save the day.”

“For me personally, that’s the most I’ve ever felt like Spider-Man, so everyone’s going to get to share that experience, which is so awesome,” Holland continued. “I’m just excited for it to open and I want to go ride it again with all the fans.”

RELATED: Zendaya Responds To Those Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield ‘Spider-Man 3’ Return Rumours

Disneyland previously said of the park’s new Avengers Campus, “You will also find heroic encounters throughout the campus, including Black Widow, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Super Heroes from Wakanda and Asgard, and Iron Man.”