Tom Holland Shares First Look At Disneyland’s Exciting New ‘Spider-Man’ Attraction

It’s good news for “Spider-Man” fans.

Tom Holland shared an exciting first look at the upcoming “WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure” heading to the Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort in California.

The actor, who plays the much-loved character, gave fans a rundown of what they can expect when the attraction opens to the public.

“Peter [Parker] has started an initiative called W.E.B., which is the Worldwide Engineering Brigade and he is giving a presentation on this new piece of tech that they’ve invented, which is the web-slinger vehicle,” he shared in a video.

“He’s going to be giving them a tour and something goes wrong and he needs everybody to help him out and save the day.”

“For me personally, that’s the most I’ve ever felt like Spider-Man, so everyone’s going to get to share that experience, which is so awesome,” Holland continued. “I’m just excited for it to open and I want to go ride it again with all the fans.”

Disneyland previously said of the park’s new Avengers Campus, “You will also find heroic encounters throughout the campus, including Black Widow, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Super Heroes from Wakanda and Asgard, and Iron Man.”

