Judd Apatow Warned Jason Segel Never To Show His Dracula Musical To Anybody

Judd Apatow may have saved Jason Segel’s career.

Segel appeared on Monday’s episode of Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”. Towards the end of their conversation, Colbert asked Segel about the Dracula musical he wrote, a snippet of which was featured at the end of “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”.

RELATED: Stephen Colbert Shares Montage Of ‘Late Show’ Video Call Outtakes

“You wrote an actual musical about Dracula and when do we get to hear your Dracula musical?” Colbert asked.

“I’ve started thinking about maybe doing the whole thing. I have an idea for how to do it,” Segel replied. “I had done ‘Freaks and Geeks’ and then I had a big out-of-work period. I’ve always been 6’4″ since I was 13 years old. All of a sudden I was too tall to play a kid and too young and weird to play a doctor.”

Segel (“How I Met Your Mother”) was so confident about the musical’s potential, he burned it onto a CD and presented it to Apatow.

“I thought, I know how I’m going to jump-start my career. I’m going to write a lavish puppet Dracula musical and show everyone,” he chuckled. “I called Judd Apatow and I said, ‘I have something that you’re going to want to hear.’ I came over to his house and I put it on the stereo.”

RELATED: Stephen Colbert Mocks Donald Trump

“We sat and he listened to it very respectfully and sort of nodded his head,” Segel explained. “It stopped, he looked at me and said, ‘You can’t play this for anybody ever.’ Three years later we ended ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ with it.”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.