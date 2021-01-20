Olivia Rodrigo Isn’t Fazed By Rumours That Her Song ‘Drivers License’ Is About Joshua Bassett

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo On The Massive Success Of ‘Drivers License’: ‘I Can’t Believe Any Of It’

“I totally understand people’s curiosity with the specifics of who the song’s about and what it’s about,” she said, “but to me, that’s really the least important part of the song.”

Rodrigo added, “It’s resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important.”

Talking about the emotion in the song, the singer said, “The song is super vulnerable and raw, and I was so terrified to put it out because of some of the things I said. It was like, my deepest insecurities in a four-minute song.”

Witnessing the song’s success has also been gratifying for the 17-year-old.

“To see it do really well—to have this really painful moment in my life, and turn it into something beautiful that can maybe help people through a tough time that they’re having, like I was having a tough time—it’s just so empowering,” she said. “And I feel grateful that I got to do that.”