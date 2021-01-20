Lady Gaga Sings U.S. National Anthem At Inauguration Day

Lady Gaga appeared at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday ahead of the inauguration of U.S. president-elect Joe Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris. The Grammy- and Oscar-winning actress will perform the U.S. national anthem.

My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga. ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

Gaga subsequently delivered her marquee performance. Afterwards, Gaga continued to push for unity by wearing a large broach of a golden dove carrying an olive branch.

A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other. pic.twitter.com/NGbgKM9XiC — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021