Lady Gaga Sings U.S. National Anthem At Inauguration Day

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Lady Gaga appeared at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday ahead of the inauguration of U.S. president-elect Joe Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris. The Grammy- and Oscar-winning actress will perform the U.S. national anthem.

Gaga subsequently delivered her marquee performance. Afterwards, Gaga continued to push for unity by wearing a large broach of a golden dove carrying an olive branch.

Lady Gaga. Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP
Lady Gaga. Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP
