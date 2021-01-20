Barack Obama Congratulates Joe Biden In Sweet Inauguration Day Post

Barack Obama and Joe Biden‘s bromance continues! On Wednesday, the former president took to social media to congratulate his friend and former vice president hours before Biden’s swearing-in ceremony as the 46th president of the United States.

“Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time,” Barack captioned a photo of himself and Biden exiting the Oval Office together with their arms around one another.

Barack’s wife, Michelle Obama, also posted a special message to Instagram in honor of the historic occasion.

Michelle shared a sweet throwback photo of Barack’s 2012 Inauguration Day, writing, “After a disturbing era of chaos and division, we are entering the next chapter of American leadership with the inauguration of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Right now, I’m feeling more than just relief at putting the past four years behind us. I’m feeling genuinely hopeful for what’s to come.”

She went on to praise Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, writing, “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the kind of leaders our nation deserves—decent, hardworking people who reflect the best of our values. Most of all, they’re guided by empathy, honesty, and a willingness to put the needs of our country before their own. They’re determined to make life better for all Americans, and I know they will bring us back the stability that has been sorely lacking through what has been a devastating pandemic.”

Michelle concluded the post with a message of hope, writing, “With @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris in the White House, we can once again start thinking about building the future we want for ourselves and our children.”

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Obamas are attending Wednesday’s inauguration at the Capitol in Washington D.C. as well as the wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery alongside former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, and former First Ladies Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton.

At the inauguration ceremony, Obama gave Biden a fist bump as he arrive to take his seat.

