Jennifer Lopez Delivers Powerful Performance Of ‘This Land Is Your Land’ At Biden Inauguration

Jennifer Lopez brought a folk spirit to Joe Biden’s inauguration as President of the United States.

On Wednesday, during the historic ceremony, the 51-year-old singer took the stage to perform a rendition of the iconic American folk song “This Land is Your Land”.

After beginning with Woody Guthrie’s 1945 classic, Lopez, who wore a white Chanel pantsuit for the occasion, transitioned into a medley that included a rendition of “America the Beautiful”, followed by a brief bit of her own hit song, “Let’s Get Loud”.

In the middle of the medley, Lopez also gave a shoutout to the Latino community, reciting a couple of lines from the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish.

Joe Biden and Jennifer Lopez. Photo: SAUL LOEB/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

On Twitter, fans praised Lopez’s performance and others noted the significance of “This Land Is Your Land” as an anthem inclusive of all Americans.

VERY VERY Saucy chord changes played by the orchestra during J Lo’s wonderful performance!!!!! I like. 🇺🇸 — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) January 20, 2021

When J Lo threw in “let’s get loud” for 0 reason while singing 😭 pic.twitter.com/REX2ERuI6s — Honey Buns (@HoneySoThickk) January 20, 2021

As a nation we must come together, and let us, as J.Lo asks, get loud — Jaya Saxena (@jayasax) January 20, 2021

No, J. Lo did not just throw in a quick “LET’S GET LOUD.” LOLOLOLOL. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) January 20, 2021

Gaga dressed like a Hunger Games sponsor. J Lo worked “let’s get loud” into this land is your land. Everything about this is so extra — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) January 20, 2021

This Land Is Your Land should be the national anthem. My only real take today — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) January 20, 2021

A reminder to J. Lo. and everyone else Woodie Guthrie was Antifa. pic.twitter.com/WYKusyytiH — mikedando (@mbdando) January 20, 2021

the pop queen of the bronx singing woody guthrie’s anthem of solidarity… this performance speaks to me — Simon Vozick-Levinson (@simonwilliam) January 20, 2021