Jennifer Lopez Delivers Powerful Performance Of ‘This Land Is Your Land’ At Biden Inauguration

By Corey Atad.

Jennifer Lopez brought a folk spirit to Joe Biden’s inauguration as President of the United States.

On Wednesday, during the historic ceremony, the 51-year-old singer took the stage to perform a rendition of the iconic American folk song “This Land is Your Land”.

RELATED: Alex Rodriguez Reveals Jennifer Lopez Has ‘Something Really Cool’ In Store For Biden Inauguration Performance

After beginning with Woody Guthrie’s 1945 classic, Lopez, who wore a white Chanel pantsuit for the occasion, transitioned into a medley that included a rendition of “America the Beautiful”, followed by a brief bit of her own hit song, “Let’s Get Loud”.

In the middle of the medley, Lopez also gave a shoutout to the Latino community, reciting a couple of lines from the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish.

Joe Biden and Jennifer Lopez. Photo: SAUL LOEB/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Joe Biden and Jennifer Lopez. Photo: SAUL LOEB/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

RELATED: Lady Gaga Sings U.S. National Anthem At Inauguration Day

On Twitter, fans praised Lopez’s performance and others noted the significance of “This Land Is Your Land” as an anthem inclusive of all Americans.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP