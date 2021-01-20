Joe Biden Inauguration: Celebrities React

It’s a new era in American politics. Joe Biden is being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, with Kamala Harris as vice president, and plenty of celebrities shared their excitement about Inauguration Day on social media.

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton attended the historic inauguration in Washington, D.C. The day will also include performances by Lady Gaga, who’s singing the national anthem, as well as from Garth Brooks and Jennifer Lopez.

Check out the celebrity reaction to Inauguration Day below.

Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time. pic.twitter.com/LXzxGnBAfz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2021

He is finally gone. The nightmare has come to its fitful end. A bunch of trump elite criminals pardoned in the shroud of night. The Golden Toilet Presidency is over. A turd is a turd no matter where it lays. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 20, 2021

Just wanna let you know. It’s never too late to chase your dreams. Joe Biden is 78 and is becoming the president of the United States today. Don’t give up. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) January 20, 2021

What @JoeBiden and @DrBiden have been through… May we all take inspiration from their story. Good people do finish first #Inauguration2021 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 20, 2021

Wishing the very best of luck to President Biden, Vice President Harris, their families and their teams as they strive for pathways to positive change in the White House https://t.co/OIVizFnYJh pic.twitter.com/9bzI489rKG — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) January 20, 2021

Omg I have chills watching @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris taking the stage at the #Inauguration2021! The future is bright! I am so ready for this new day to dawn! 🇺🇸 #InaugurationDay — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) January 20, 2021

God bless america! this feels like a new day filled with hope x love. look what WE did guys, we came together and used our voices. it’s only the beginning but it’s a step in the right direction. congrats @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) January 20, 2021

AND IT IS DONE!! WE HAVE A NEW PRESIDENT!! CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR 46TH @JoeBiden #BIDENHARRIS2020 ❤🤍💙🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/SjOFvBGGhF — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) January 20, 2021

If you’re not watching the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris you’re missing out on a moment of much needed hope in the world. Enormous challenges face them but they’re good, smart and dedicated people intent on improving lives. What a contrast.#Hallelujah#NarrowEscape — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) January 20, 2021

“Let the be peace on earth; and let it begin with me.” May God bless you & keep you @joebiden & @kamalaharris ! Let the healing begin! #inauguration #ontheweststeps #comeonsomebody https://t.co/T5ej6OTCbK — Courtney B. Vance (@CourtneyBVance) January 20, 2021

God speed Mr. President ⁦@JoeBiden⁩! Please heal this incredible republic and lead us to a new dawn! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lZ7YRgrW2w — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 20, 2021

President Joe Biden. (11 mins early.) New day. Get after it. Work to do. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 20, 2021

My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga. ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

The Presidential Inaugural Committee previously announced “America United” as the theme of the day, explaining on their website, “At a time of unprecedented crisis and deep divisions, America United reflects the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America, brings the country together, and creates a path to a brighter future.”

In Biden’s speech in Delaware in November, he urged unity, calling for an end to “partisan warfare.”

“The purpose of our politics isn’t to wage total and unrelenting war. It’s to solve problems,” he said. “We may be opponents, but we’re not enemies. We’re Americans.”

