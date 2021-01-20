Joe Biden Inauguration: Celebrities React

By Antoinette Bueno‍, ETOnline.com.

It’s a new era in American politics. Joe Biden is being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, with Kamala Harris as vice president, and plenty of celebrities shared their excitement about Inauguration Day on social media.

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton attended the historic inauguration in Washington, D.C. The day will also include performances by Lady Gaga, who’s singing the national anthem, as well as from Garth Brooks and Jennifer Lopez.

Check out the celebrity reaction to Inauguration Day below.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee previously announced “America United” as the theme of the day, explaining on their website, “At a time of unprecedented crisis and deep divisions, America United reflects the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America, brings the country together, and creates a path to a brighter future.”

In Biden’s speech in Delaware in November, he urged unity, calling for an end to “partisan warfare.”

“The purpose of our politics isn’t to wage total and unrelenting war. It’s to solve problems,” he said. “We may be opponents, but we’re not enemies. We’re Americans.”

More From ET:

Joe Biden’s Daughter Gives First TV Interview Before Inauguration Day

Joe Biden Posts First Tweet From Official President-Elect Account

Joe Biden Says Riots at US Capitol ‘Do Not Reflect a True America’

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP