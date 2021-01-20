Watch The New Trailer For ‘Romeo & Juliet’-Style Thriller ‘The Violent Heart’

The new trailer for the “Romeo & Juliet”-esque thriller “The Violent Heart” has been released.

Mary J. Blige, Jovan Adepo and Grace Van Patten star in the upcoming film, which was originally scheduled to premiere at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival last April before it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

A synopsis reads, “As a young boy, Daniel (Adepo) followed his sister into the woods when she ran away with an unknown man, only for the night to end in her tragic murder.

“Fifteen years later, Daniel remains unsettled by the mysteries surrounding his sister’s death as his tendencies toward outbursts of violence lurk beneath his taciturn demeanour.

“Unexpectedly, Daniel finds himself falling for vivacious high school senior Cassie (Van Patten), who manages to break through his emotional barriers. Just as Daniel is ready to put his past behind him, Cassie discovers a sinister secret about that fateful night in the woods.”

Adepo told ET of the film: “I am truly excited that audiences are finally able to see this movie.

“The cast, crew, and all creative minds behind ‘The Violent Heart’ worked incredibly hard to present a drama that entertains and challenges our thinking. It was a fun experience, and I’m honoured to share with the world.”

“The Violent Heart” hits theatres and is available on demand on February 19.