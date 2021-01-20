Samantha Bee Hopes To ‘Never See’ Donald Trump’s ‘Face For Years’

Samantha Bee is ready to say goodbye to Donald Trump.

Ahead of Inauguration Day, the Canadian-born comedian filmed a special edition of “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” to celebrate the transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

Taking inspiration from her planned episode from four years ago, when Bee hoped Hillary Clinton would win the presidency against Trump featuring a cold open of “people high-fiving in the streets,” the host had to revamp.

Telling Vanity Fair of the planned episode, “Not only were we just emotionally destroyed and in complete shock… but we also had to completely revamp the show [set to air after the election], top to bottom.”

But this year, it was different – this year, she figured out a way to celebrate while still following coronavirus protocols. So she enlisted some famous friends, and a cardboard cutout of herself, for a socially distant crowd surf.

Jane Lynch, Andy Cohen, Sarah Silverman and more helped celebrate Biden’s win.

But before really celebrating, Bee got in one last jab at Trump.

“My dream is that he disappears from public consciousness and public spaces, so that we don’t have to talk about him,” Bee told VF. “We’ll have to discuss the lingering aftertaste and lingering effects of his administration. There’s so much to undo. But hopefully he’ll just spend his time screaming into the void where I can’t hear him. I cannot wait.”

She added, “I hope to never see his face for years. I mean, I really wish for that.”

Bee’s full Inauguration Day special airs Wednesday night.