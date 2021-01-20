Machine Gun Kelly Reveals His Alleged Encounters With Extraterrestrial Life

Aliens are no problem for Machine Gun Kelly.

On Tuesday night, the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, appeared on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and talked about his latest single “Concert for Aliens”.

Revealing that he’s allegedly had his own encounters with aliens, Kelly told Corden, “Homey, I saw life on this planet that was from another planet two nights ago over a lake in Thousand Oaks,” describing what looked like a “red orb” that appeared and then disappeared.

“They’re out here… they’re all looking at Earth, like, ‘You guys are so dumb!’ Everything we’re doing the past year is so dumb!,” he added.

Afterward, Kelly shared a performance of his pop punk-inspired “Concert for Aliens”, accompanied by his band, and people miming throwing up into a row of toilets.