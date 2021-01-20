Garth Brooks Sings Stunning Rendition Of ‘Amazing Grace’ At U.S. President Joe Biden’s Inauguration

By Becca Longmire.

Garth Brooks delivered a stunning performance of “Amazing Grace” at U.S. President Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

You could hear a pin drop as Brooks belted out the powerful rendition of the song, before he urged others to join in “as one, united” to finish off the hymn.

The country crooner, who took off his cowboy hat for the performance, shook hands with President Biden, former Vice President Mike Pence and Vice President Kamala Harris as he left the stage.

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
Brooks’ performance comes after Lady Gaga took the stage to sing the U.S. National Anthem, before Jennifer Lopez then belted out an incredible version of “This Land Is Your Land”.

Brooks said ahead of the appearance earlier this week, “This is a great day in our household, this is not a political statement, this is a statement of unity.

“This is history, and it is an honour to get to serve,” he added, according to Billboard.

Brooks’ performance was praised online:

